How to complete FUTTIES December Favourite Sow SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be available for one week.

Players can get a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Djibril Sow from Eintracht Frankfurt in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today. It is available as a reward by completing a FUTTIES December Favourite squad-building challenge (SBC).

FUTTIES Favorite-themed SBCs celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. EA chose to celebrate Sow’s 86-rated Team of the Winter Wildcards version released back in December.

You’ll notice that Sow had his Shooting (+26) mainly increased while his Passing (+18), Dribbling (+18), Physical (+16), Defending (+16), and Pace (+15) received a milder upgrade when compared to his 77-rated silver card.

You can further improve Sow’s Defending (+6), Pace (+5), and Physical (+4) by applying the anchor chemistry style. Doing so will maximize several of his stats such as Sprint Speed, Interceptions, Jumping, and Strength.

If you wish to get this FUTTIES card of Sow, you’ll have to turn in an 87-rated with 55 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga. These two squads won’t cost players much, this SBC is priced from around 103,150 to 114,200 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

You’ll have until Aug. 4 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the FUTTIES Djibril Sow SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: