How to complete FUT Freeze Aouar SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85-rated FUT Freeze version of Houssem Aouar from Lyon to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This is Aouar’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has changed his position from center midfielder to a striker and greatly increased all of his stats, including Shooting (+13), Pace (+11), Physical (+7), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+4), when you compare this card to his 81-rated gold version. His Defending skill, on the other hand, was decreased (-6). You’ll have until Dec. 27 to get this card.
FUT Freeze Aouar costs around 121,300 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a higher price on Xbox One (123,400) and PC (141,100). EA transformed Aouar into a more balanced card with considerable Pace but lower Defending and Physical skills. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to nearly maximize his Pace (+10) and improve his Shooting (+6) even more.
If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Aouar SBC, you’ll need to build one squad. The Houssem Aouar squad requires an 85-rated team with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from League 1.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Laimer SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Houssem Aouar
- GK: Hugo Lloris 87-rated (Tottenham)
- LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)
- CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (Leipzig)
- CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)
- RB: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique)
- CM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)
- CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)
- CM: Nabil Fékir 83-rated (Betis)
- LF: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)
- RF: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)
- ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)