Players can get an 88-rated FUT Birthday version of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team after completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

As part of the celebration of FIFA Ultimate Team’s 14th birthday, EA is releasing several player items with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot, plus an overall (OVR) rating increase. Rabiot is turning 28 years old today as well, but it’s FIFA players who receive a gift.

FUT Birthday Rabiot’s upgrade

EA chose to raise Rabiot’s weak foot from three to five stars but maintained his skill moves with three stars. You’ll notice he had his Shooting (+10), Passing (+10), Dribbling (+10), Pace (+9), and Defending (+9) upgraded and now range from 83 to 89.

This FUT Birthday SBC requires two segments: Juventus and Serie A. The first solution asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card plus a player from Juventus. The second one needs to be an 86-rated team that has no less than a player from the Serie A.

The total amount for these two squads is set between around 138,550 to 141,150 FUT coins depending on which platform you play on and on how much cards you buy to complete the squads. You’ll also receive a small prime mixed players pack and a prime electrum players pack.

FUT Birthday Rabiot SBC will expire after April 17. Here’s the list of cheapest solutions at the moment to complete FUT Birthday Adrien Rabiot SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete FUT Birthday Rabiot SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Juventus

GK: 81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LB: 80-rated Leandro Paredes (Juventus)

80-rated Leandro Paredes (Juventus) CB: 82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) CB: 81-rated Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt)

81-rated Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayer Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: 83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli) CDM: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CAM: 85-rated TOTW Niclas Füllkrug (Werser Bremen)

85-rated TOTW Niclas Füllkrug (Werser Bremen) CAM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

Serie A