Players can get an 91 -rated FUT Birthday version of Pedri López from Barcelona in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a themed a squad-building challenge (SBC).
As part of the celebration of FIFA Ultimate Team’s 14th birthday, EA releases during the event several player items with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot plus an overall (OVR) rating increase.
All FUT Birthday Pedri’s upgrades
For the FUT Birthday version, EA raised his weak foot to five stars from four to five stars while his skills moves remained with four stars. Pedri has high and balanced skills, all ranging from 78 to 92, a great boost if compared to his original 85-rated gold card.
There are three different segments: Spain, Tactical Emulation and LaLiga. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Spain
|82-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Spanish player.
|Small gold players pack
|Tactical Emulation
|86-rated squad that has no less than one player from Barcelona.
|Premium electrum players pack
|LaLiga
|88-rated team with at least one player from LaLiga.
|Prime electrum players pack
The total for building these squads from scratch can cost you from around 402,850 to 416,950 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on. You have until April 7 to complete this SBC and receive FUT Birthday Pedri.
Here’s the list of cheapest solutions right now to complete FUT Birthday Pedri López SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.
How to complete FUT Birthday Pedri SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Spain
- GK: 84-rated TOTW Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)
- LB: 79-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)
- CB: 82-rated Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United)
- CB: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)
- RB: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)
- CM: 82-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: 82-rated Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)
- CM: 79-rated Nemanja Matić (Roma)
- LW: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)
- RW: 82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma)
- ST: 77-rated Alfred Gomis (Como)
Tactical Emulation
- GK: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
- LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)
- CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)
- CB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)
- RB: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CM: 87-rated TOTW Steve Mandanda (Rennes)
- CM: 88-rated Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)
- CM: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
- LW: 87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
- RW: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
- ST: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)
LaLiga
- GK: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
- LB: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
- CB: 84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)
- CB: 89-rated Ederson de Moraes (Manchester City)
- RB: 89-rated FUT BIrthday Alban Lafont (Nantes)
- CDM: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
- CM: 89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Manchester United)
- CM: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)
- LW: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
- RW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)
- ST: 89-rated RTTF Erik Lamela (Sevilla)