Players can get an 91 -rated FUT Birthday version of Pedri López from Barcelona in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a themed a squad-building challenge (SBC).

As part of the celebration of FIFA Ultimate Team’s 14th birthday, EA releases during the event several player items with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot plus an overall (OVR) rating increase.

All FUT Birthday Pedri’s upgrades

For the FUT Birthday version, EA raised his weak foot to five stars from four to five stars while his skills moves remained with four stars. Pedri has high and balanced skills, all ranging from 78 to 92, a great boost if compared to his original 85-rated gold card.

There are three different segments: Spain, Tactical Emulation and LaLiga. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Spain 82-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Spanish player. Small gold players pack Tactical Emulation 86-rated squad that has no less than one player from Barcelona. Premium electrum players pack LaLiga 88-rated team with at least one player from LaLiga. Prime electrum players pack

The total for building these squads from scratch can cost you from around 402,850 to 416,950 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on. You have until April 7 to complete this SBC and receive FUT Birthday Pedri.

Here’s the list of cheapest solutions right now to complete FUT Birthday Pedri López SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

How to complete FUT Birthday Pedri SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Spain

GK: 84-rated TOTW Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

84-rated TOTW Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) LB: 79-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

79-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham) CB: 82-rated Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United)

82-rated Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United) CB: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) RB: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) CM: 82-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 82-rated Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)

82-rated Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) CM: 79-rated Nemanja Matić (Roma)

79-rated Nemanja Matić (Roma) LW: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) RW: 82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma)

82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma) ST: 77-rated Alfred Gomis (Como)

Tactical Emulation

GK: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RB: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 87-rated TOTW Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

87-rated TOTW Steve Mandanda (Rennes) CM: 88-rated Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

88-rated Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) CM: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) LW: 87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

87-rated TOTW Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) RW: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

LaLiga