How to complete FUT Ballers Ederson SBC and how to upgrade it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ederson de Moraes received two versions today from the FUT Baller promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These cards are released only through SBCs and objectives and can receive a future upgrade once both are completed.

Players can get a 90-rated FUT ballers version by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) and then upgrade it to a 91-rated version after they complete his objective using the SBC card.

How to complete FUT Ballers Ederson SBC

To earn FUT Ballers Ederson, there are two squads you have to build: Brazil and Premier League. The first segment must be an 82-rated squad with at least one Brazilian player. The second one asks for an 83-rated team that has one TOTW (Inform) card, plus one player who is currently in the Premier League.

The price for this segment range between 59,200 to 60,050 FUT coins, depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on, and you’ll receive an 86-rated Baller Díaz card.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the FUT Baller Ederson de Moraes SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN:

Brazil

GK: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) LB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CB: 80-rated Alex Telles (Sevilla)

80-rated Alex Telles (Sevilla) RB: 80-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

80-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) CDM: 82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax)

82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax) LM: 80-rated Ledesma (Cádiz CF)

80-rated Ledesma (Cádiz CF) RM: 80-rated Nicolás González (Fiorentina)

80-rated Nicolás González (Fiorentina) CAM: 82-rated Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) ST: 82-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

82-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) ST: 82-rated Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

Premier League

GK: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) LB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CB: 81-rated Jan Vertonghen (RSC Anderlecht)

81-rated Jan Vertonghen (RSC Anderlecht) RB: 81-rated Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

81-rated Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) LM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CM: 81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica)

81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) RM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CAM: 85-rated TOTW Tim Kleindienst (FC Heidenheim)

85-rated TOTW Tim Kleindienst (FC Heidenheim) CAM: 81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 81-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

How to upgrade FUT Ballers Ederson’s card

Once you have Ederson’s 90-rated FUT Ballers version, you can complete the Elite Ederson objective and get the upgraded 91-rated version.

The objective is a part of the Play to Style set that will reward players with an 89-rated FUT Baller Mason Mount after completing three other objectives that upgrade other FUT Baller players such as Díaz.

Here is the objective: Win five matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with FUT Ballers Ederson in your Starting Squad.

Both the SBC and the FIFA objective will be available until March 31, when the Play to Style set of objectives expires.