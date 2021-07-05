How to complete FOF Summer Stars Kimmich SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 97-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars version of Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 on July 3. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Kimmich’s fourth special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and this version is the highest-rated one. The FOF Summer Stars celebrates some of the best national team performances since the start of the FOF promo.

EA greatly boosted all of Kimmich’s skills, including Pace (+22), Shooting (+20), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+12), Defending (+11), and his Passing (+11), when you compare this new card to his 88-rated gold version.

He has incredibly high-rated skills, all 92 or above. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the basic chemistry style, you’ll increase all of his skills except for his Shooting. This will maximize his Dribbling skill and several other stats such as his Agility, Ball Control, and Long Passing.

This SBC costs around 507,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, 506,550 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (637,150 FUT coins). This card is fairly priced considering his high stats and the perfect links with amazing cards, such as 96-rated TOTY Neuer, 95-rated TOTS Goretzka, and 94-rated TOTS Müller.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: Bayern München, National Duty, Bundesliga, and 87-rated Squad. You’ll have until July 9 to complete these squads and get this FOF Summer Stars Kimmich.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The second asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany. The third team needs to be an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. Lastly, the final segment needs to be just an 87-rated with a 55 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Summer Stars Joshua Kimmich SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bayern München

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RM: Benjamin Pavard 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Benjamin Pavard 81-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli) CDM: Javi Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari) LM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) RM: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

National Duty

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) RB: João Cancelo 93-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 93-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) RM: Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Bundesliga

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LB: Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) RB: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) LM: Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool) CM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) CM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal) RM: Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) ST: Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

87-Rated Squad