How to complete FOF Belgium Nation Player Batshuayi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You only need to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 92-rated Festival of FUTball (FOF) Nation Player version of Michy Batshuayi from Crystal Palace to FIFA 21 on Saturday, June 19. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Batshuayi’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He’s also the first player from Belgium in the FOF Nation Player promo. But unlike the Path to Glory promo, this card won’t receive an upgrade depending on how many wins the Belgium national team gets during the Euro World Cup.

EA has greatly boosted all of Batshuayi’s skills, including Passing (+22), Defending (+17), Pace (+16), Physical (+15), Shooting (+14), and Dribbling (+13) when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version.

This is a balanced card, with only his 50-rated Defending as the weakest skill. The highlights of his stats are his 93-rated Shooting, 91-rated Pace and Dribbling, a five-star weak foot, and a four-star skill moves.

If you apply the engine chemistry style, you can further increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+4) to make all of Batshuayi’s skills be above 90 and maximize his Sprint Speed.

FOF Nation Player Hateboer costs around 202,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 213,750 on Xbox, and 236,450 on PC. This is an unbelievably good card for this low price and on top of the previously mentioned qualities, he can make a strong link with incredible Belgium players such as 96-rated TOTY De Bruyne, 91-rated Origi, and 90-rated TOTS Tielemans.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you have until June 25 to turn in two squads: National Duty and Premier League. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Belgium. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FOF Belgium Nation Player Michy Batshuayi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax) CB: Rúben Dias 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rúben Dias 85-rated (Manchester City) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio) CDM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari) CAM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) ST: Romaelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale)

Romaelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Premier League