How to complete Flashback Silver Star Pogba SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card until March 5.

EA added a 74-rated Flashback version of Paul Pogba from Manchester United to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Feb. 26. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Pogba’s second special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He has a 90-rated Winter Wildcards version and gained this Flashback version to celebrate his 2012-2013 season with Piemonte Calcio in Serie A. This SBC will be available until March. 5.

Since this Flashback version is Pogba’s lowest-rated card, most of his skills are worse than his original 87-rated card. EA upgraded his Defending (+10) and Pace (+1) but decreased his Physical (-3), Dribbling (-2), Passing (-2), and Shooting (-1).

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you can further boost Flashback Pogba’s Pace (+10) and Defending (+9), which will balance out his skills leaving all of them from 80 to 84.

If you want to get Pogba’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in just an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry and one French player. You’ll spend from around 25,550 to 32,750 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Paul Pogba SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.