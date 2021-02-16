How to complete Flashback El Shaarawy SBC FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Flashback version of Stephan El Shaarawy from Roma to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is El Shaarawy’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his prolific 2012-2013 Serie A season. The SBC will expire on March 2.

EA has generally increased El Shaarawy’s skills, including Dribbling (+13), Shooting (+9), Passing (+8), Pace (+7), and Defending (+4) when you compare this new card to his 79-rated gold version. This is an extremely good card because of its five-star skill moves and four-star weak foot. He also has incredible Pace, Dribbling, and Shooting stats.

Flashback El Shaarawy costs around 260,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, 271,000 on PlayStation 4, and 311,400 on PC. This is a fairly-priced card considering his high-rated skills and the potential to link with strong players.

If you want to complete the Flashback El Shaarawy SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: Rising Star, Il Faraone, and League Finesse. The first segment requires an 80-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Milan. The second solution must be an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Italy. The third one asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Stephan El Shaarawy SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Rising Star

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) RB: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CAM: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Il Faraone

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Juventus)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Juventus) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham) CB: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) LF: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) RF: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

League Finesse