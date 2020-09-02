How to complete Flashback Chiellini SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Flashback 96-rated version of Giorgio Chiellini from Piemonte Calcio today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is the first special card that Chiellini has received in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, mostly because he was injured for most of the 2019-2020 soccer season. The Flashback card celebrates his 2013-14 season with Piemonte Calcio. EA boosted all of Chiellini’s stats, including Passing (+20), Dribbling (+18), Pace (+17), and Physical (+16), when compared to his 89-rated base gold version.

Although EA has significantly boosted Chiellini’s Pace stats for this Flashback version, his Acceleration (76) is still quite low for the current meta in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team since every team has fast players. If you want to use Flashback Chiellini, we strongly advise that you apply the shadow chemistry style on him to boost his Pace.

If you want to complete Flashback Chiellini SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 82-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least player from the Serie A. This SBC costs around 75,000 FUT coins at the moment and it’s available until Sept. 6.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Flashback Chiellini SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.