How to complete Festival of FUTball Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today called the Festival of FUTball Challenge, which will reward the players who complete it with a gold players pack.

The SBC was introduced alongside the Festival of FUTball, which replaces the Team of the Season (TOTS). In this new promo, the Festival of FUTball cards will be upgraded based on national team wins from June 11 to 16.

The Festival of FUTball Challenge SBC comes at a cheap price, making this a viable opportunity to try to pack one of the new cards. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that offers a tradeable reward, so you can sell the items on the FUT market to make a profit. It costs around 10,000 FUT coins on any gaming platform.

The solution is a 75-rated squad with a minimum of 80 chemistry, at least two rare players, a minimum of eight players from the same nation, and a maximum of one per club. You’ll also have to insert at least one Belgian player in the solution. The Festival of FUTball Challenge SBC will expire on Sunday, June 13.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Festival of FUTball Challenge SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.