How to complete Festival of FUTball Belotti’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Don't miss the opportunity to obtain this great card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a 92-rated Festival of FUTball version of Andrea Belotti from Torino to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is the Italian striker’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA massively boosted all of Belotti’s stats, including Passing (+30), Pace (+17), Shooting (+13), Dribbling (+13), Physical (+12), and Defending (+9). He’ll play like a 95-rated striker if you apply the Engine chemistry style to boost his Pace, Dribbling, and Passing skills, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

All of Festival of FUTball Belotti’s four objectives can be completed in Squad Battles and only one of them actually requires you to win the match, which makes this an easy card to obtain. The objectives will be available until next Friday, July 2 at 12pm CT.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Festival of FUTball Belotti.