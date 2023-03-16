You'll have to build two squads to get this card.

The FIFA community spoke and Julian Brandt was voted as the best Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for February. A themed squad-building challenge gives an 89-rated POTM version of Brandt to players once completed.

Gamers can vote monthly on select players and decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Brandt was selected out of players like Guerreiro, Schlotterbeck, Sosa, and Jae-sung Lee as the best Bundesliga player.

Compared to Brandt’s 82-rated original gold card, the devs made a great upgrade to his Pace (+15), Physical (+9), Shooting (+8), Defending (+8), Passing (+7), and Dribbling (+7), which leaves his skill ratings ranging from 74 and 92, except for his 56-rated Defending.

You’ll have to build two different segments to get this card: Bundesliga and Top Form. The first one asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one player from the Bundesliga, while the second requires an 83-rated squad plus one TOTW (Inform) card.

The price for this POTM SBC can be set around 46,950 FUT coins on consoles and 51,450 FUT coins on PC, depending on how many cards you buy for the squads. Each squad also rewards players with their own player pack, so you’ll earn a gold pack and a small gold pack.

The SBC will only expire after one whole month, so players will have until April 16 to complete these segments. You can use this time to craft as many cards as you can and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Julian Brandt SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete February POTM Brandt SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bundesliga

GK: 81-rated Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

81-rated Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) CB: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Club)

81-rated Marc Bartra (Trabzonspor) RB: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen) RM: 81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale) ST: 80-rated Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)

Top Form