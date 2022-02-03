How to complete Feb. 3’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get a bonus reward by completing the first challenge.

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This week, players will receive a bonus Future Stars token from the first challenge.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. Some of these SBCs, for example, require players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Feb. 10 to complete four squads: AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Inter vs. Milan, and FC Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid.

The AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais squad, for example, asks for a series of conditions to be met. You’ll need to turn in a 70-rated squad with 74 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, a maximum of four players from the same nation, at least four different leagues, and one player from Ligue 1. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small prime gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais 70-rated squad with 74 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, a maximum of four players from the same nation, at least four different leagues, and one player from Ligue 1. Premium mixed players pack

and a Future Stars token Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 76-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four players from the same league, at least two players from the same club, three German players, and two players from Bundesliga. Jumbo premium gold pack Inter vs. Milan 78-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, no more than five different clubs, at least players from the same club, and one player from both Internazionale and Milan. Prime electrum players pack FC Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, three players from LaLiga, a maximum of five players from the same league, and a minimum of two players from both Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Small rare gold players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 25,100 to 28,550 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Feb. 3’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais

GK: 62-rated Abdullah Al Jadani (Al Hilal)

62-rated Abdullah Al Jadani (Al Hilal) CB: 58-rated Mohammed Al Zubaidi (Al Hilal)

58-rated Mohammed Al Zubaidi (Al Hilal) CB: 60-rated Ahmad Al Habib (Abha Club)

60-rated Ahmad Al Habib (Abha Club) CB: 60-rated Abdulaziz Majrashi (Damac)

60-rated Abdulaziz Majrashi (Damac) LM: 63-rated Kévin Rocheteau (USL Dunkerque)

63-rated Kévin Rocheteau (USL Dunkerque) CM: 79-rated Vicente Iborra (Villarreal)

79-rated Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) CM: 77-rated Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)

77-rated Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) RM: 76-rated Isi Palazón Camacho (Rayo Vallecano)

76-rated Isi Palazón Camacho (Rayo Vallecano) LW: 77-rated Serhou Guirassy (Rennes)

77-rated Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) RW: 78-rated Erik Lamela (Sevilla)

78-rated Erik Lamela (Sevilla) ST: 78-rated Kike García (CA Osasuna)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

GK: 76-rated Joel Robles (Real Betis)

76-rated Joel Robles (Real Betis) LB: 78-rated Ashley Young (Aston Villa)

78-rated Ashley Young (Aston Villa) CB: 75-rated Sergio Postigo (Levante UD)

75-rated Sergio Postigo (Levante UD) CB: 75-rated Fali Jarque (Cádiz CF)

75-rated Fali Jarque (Cádiz CF) RB: 76-rated Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

76-rated Luke Ayling (Leeds United) LM: 77-rated Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

77-rated Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) CM: 78-rated Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayern Leverkusen)

78-rated Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayern Leverkusen) CM: 76-rated Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen)

76-rated Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen) RM: 76-rated Marc Albrighton (Leicester City)

76-rated Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) CF: 77-rated Nadiem Amiri (Bayern Leverkusen)

77-rated Nadiem Amiri (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 79-rated Kerem Demirbay (Bayern Leverkusen)

Inter vs. Milan

GK: 80-rated Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow)

80-rated Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow) LB: 75-rated Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moskow)

75-rated Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moskow) CB: 75-rated Ionuț Andrei Radu (Internazionale)

75-rated Ionuț Andrei Radu (Internazionale) CB: 78-rated Samuel Gigot (Spartak Moscow)

78-rated Samuel Gigot (Spartak Moscow) RB: 82-rated Mário Fernandes (CSKA Moscow)

82-rated Mário Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) CM: 75-rated Dmitriy Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow)

75-rated Dmitriy Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) CM: 80-rated Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow)

80-rated Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow) CM: 76-rated Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow)

76-rated Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) LW: 76-rated Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow)

76-rated Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) RW: 78-rated Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow)

78-rated Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow) ST: 76-rated Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow)

FC Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid