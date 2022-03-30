How to complete Fantasy Palmer-Brown Silver Stars’ objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get a new 71-rated Fantasy version of Erik Palmer-Brown from Troyes in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by completing a set of objectives in the game.

Palmer-Brown becomes eligible to get up to three +1 overall upgrades with this Fantasy version depending on certain conditions based on their presence and performance in their domestic league games. You can get this card by completing Silver Star, however, which is a weekly promotion that releases upgraded cards for silver players.

EA made a generous upgrade to Palmer-Brown’s Dribbling (+22), Passing (+18), Defending (+15), Pace (+12), and Shooting (+10). He has great skills for his overall rating is a great card with only two low skills: his 68-rated Passing and 40-rated Shooting.

As usual, players will have to complete the same three Silver Stars tasks in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode. You have one week, until April 6, to carry out the objectives, so you can take your time.

Here are all the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to earn Fantasy Erik Palmer-Brown in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: