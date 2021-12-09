How to complete Dec. 9’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This SBC is a great way to get several players packs.

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some of those matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 16 to complete four squads: Genoa vs. Sampdoria, FC Porto vs. Sporting Braga, Paris vs. AS Monaco, and Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid.

The Paris vs. AS Monaco squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of four players from the same league, five different clubs, and a minimum of two players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium electrum players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Genoa vs. Sampdoria 70-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least two different leagues, a maximum of three players from the same club, and at least one player from the Serie A. Small electrum players pack FC Porto vs. Sporting Braga 72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, three players from the same nation, a maximum of five different nationalities, and at least two players from the Liga NOS (POR1). Small prime electrum players pack Paris vs. AS Monaco 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of four players from the same league, five different clubs, and a minimum of two players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. Premium electrum players pack Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid 76-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of three different leagues, and one from both Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. Prime mixed players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 24,000 to 29,000 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Dec. 9’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Genoa vs. Sampdoria

GK: 62-rated Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion)

62-rated Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion) CB: 63-rated Lee Desmond (St. Pats)

63-rated Lee Desmond (St. Pats) CB: 61-rated Eddie Nolan (Waterford)

61-rated Eddie Nolan (Waterford) CB: 61-rated Luke McNally (Oxford United)

61-rated Luke McNally (Oxford United) LM: 65-rated Olamide Shodipo (Sheffield Wed)

65-rated Olamide Shodipo (Sheffield Wed) CM: 73-rated Sven Kums (KAA Gent)

73-rated Sven Kums (KAA Gent) CM: 72-rated Birger Verstraete (Royal Antwerp)

72-rated Birger Verstraete (Royal Antwerp) RM: 66-rated Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers)

66-rated Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) CAM: 71-rated Rob Schoofs (KV Mechelen)

71-rated Rob Schoofs (KV Mechelen) ST: 72-rated João Pedro (Cagliari)

72-rated João Pedro (Cagliari) ST: 73-rated Smail Prevljak (KAS Eupen)

FC Porto vs. Sporting Braga

GK: 62-rated Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion)

62-rated Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion) CB: 63-rated Lee Desmond (St. Pats)

63-rated Lee Desmond (St. Pats) CB: 61-rated Eddie Nolan (Waterford)

61-rated Eddie Nolan (Waterford) CB: 61-rated Luke McNally (Oxford United)

61-rated Luke McNally (Oxford United) LWB: 64-rated Aidy White (Rochdale)

64-rated Aidy White (Rochdale) RWB: 71-rated João Mário Lopes (Porto)

71-rated João Mário Lopes (Porto) CM: 67-rated Jay O’Shea (Brisbane Roar)

67-rated Jay O’Shea (Brisbane Roar) CM: 81-rated Arturo Vidal (Internacionale)

81-rated Arturo Vidal (Internacionale) CM: 79-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto)

79-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto) ST: 66-rated Eoin Doyle (Bolton)

66-rated Eoin Doyle (Bolton) ST: 81-rated Joaquín Correa (Internacionale)

Paris vs. AS Monaco

GK: 58-rated Damian Primel (PGE Stal Mielec)

58-rated Damian Primel (PGE Stal Mielec) LB: 60-rated Konrad Matuszewski (Warta Poznań)

60-rated Konrad Matuszewski (Warta Poznań) CB: 53-rated Filip Małek (Warta Poznań)

53-rated Filip Małek (Warta Poznań) CB: 63-rated Kamil Kościelny (PGE Stal Mielec)

63-rated Kamil Kościelny (PGE Stal Mielec) RB: 59-rated Dorinel Oancea (CS Mioveni)

59-rated Dorinel Oancea (CS Mioveni) CDM: 81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) LM: 80-rated Rafael Alcântara (Paris Saint-Germain)

80-rated Rafael Alcântara (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Daniel Carvajal (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Carvajal (RB Leipzig) RM: 61-rated Ionuț Rădescu (CS Mioveni)

61-rated Ionuț Rădescu (CS Mioveni) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris SG)

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid