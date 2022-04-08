How to complete Captains Joaquín SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get their hands in a Captains version of Joaquín Sánchez Rodríguez from Real Betis starting today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is given as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge in the game.
This promotion brings upgraded versions of the best captains and vice-captains from several clubs and national teams. Some Hero cards will also be upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version.
This is Joaquín’s first special card. When compared to his original 81-rated gold version, this new card had his skills majorly upgraded, especially his Pace (+23), Physical (+23), Dribbling (+11), and Defending (+11).
Here is the list of Captains Joaquín SBC’s segments and their respective conditions and rewards:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Top Form
|82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card.
|Small rare mixed players pack
|Spain
|84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, and no less than one Spanish player.
|Premium mixed players pack
|LaLiga
|86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, plus at least one player from LaLiga.
|Premium electrum players pack
You’ll spend from around 176,400 to 198,800 FUT coins to buy all the necessary cards to build all these three squads. You have one week, until April 15, to craft cards and spend less to no FUT coins to get Captains Joaquín.
Here is the cheapest solution at the moment of writing to complete Captains Joaquín Rodríguez SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Top Form
- GK: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)
- LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)
- CB: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)
- CB: 82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
- RB: 81-rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)
- CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerga (Tottenham Hotspur)
- LM: 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- CM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford)
- CM: 79-rated TOTW Vitaly Janelt (Brentford)
- RM: 81-rated Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal)
- ST: 82-rated Richarlison de Andrade (Everton)
Spain
- GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)
- LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (Bayern Munich)
- CB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)
- CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)
- RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)
- CDM: 83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)
- CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
- LW: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)
- RW: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)
- ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
LaLiga
- GK: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)
- LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)
- CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)
- RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
- LM: 87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio)
- CM: 87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
- CM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
- RM: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)
- ST: 87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio)
- ST: 87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)