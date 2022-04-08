How to complete Captains Joaquín SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get their hands in a Captains version of Joaquín Sánchez Rodríguez from Real Betis starting today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is given as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge in the game.

This promotion brings upgraded versions of the best captains and vice-captains from several clubs and national teams. Some Hero cards will also be upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version.

This is Joaquín’s first special card. When compared to his original 81-rated gold version, this new card had his skills majorly upgraded, especially his Pace (+23), Physical (+23), Dribbling (+11), and Defending (+11).

Here is the list of Captains Joaquín SBC’s segments and their respective conditions and rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare mixed players pack Spain 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, and no less than one Spanish player. Premium mixed players pack LaLiga 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, plus at least one player from LaLiga. Premium electrum players pack

You’ll spend from around 176,400 to 198,800 FUT coins to buy all the necessary cards to build all these three squads. You have one week, until April 15, to craft cards and spend less to no FUT coins to get Captains Joaquín.

Here is the cheapest solution at the moment of writing to complete Captains Joaquín Rodríguez SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) CB: 82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) RB: 81-rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

81-rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerga (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerga (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford) CM: 79-rated TOTW Vitaly Janelt (Brentford)

79-rated TOTW Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) RM: 81-rated Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal)

81-rated Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) ST: 82-rated Richarlison de Andrade (Everton)

Spain

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (Bayern Munich) CB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CDM: 83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) LW: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) RW: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

LaLiga