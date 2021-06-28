How to complete Brazil Nation Player SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 93-rated Festival of FUTball version of Arthur Melo from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 21 on Sunday, June 27. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Arthur’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and EA massively upgraded all of his stats when you compare this Festival of FUTball version with his 84-rated gold card. The devs gave him more Pace (+24), Physical (+17), Defending (+17), Shooting (+15), Passing (+10), and Dribbling (+8).

Brazil Nation Player, TOTS or PTG Player Pick & FoF Challenge SBCshttps://t.co/9L6Mi8Hx7R pic.twitter.com/AzWXwMC3QM — FUTBIN (@FUTBIN) June 27, 2021

This is a well-rounded center-midfielder and a card that you can literally play in every position. You can further enhance Festival of FUTball Arthur’s skills with the correct chemistry style, which is either the basic if you want a box-to-box midfielder or the anchor if you want to focus on upgrading only his Pace, Defending, and Physical stats. This version of Arthur becomes a 97-rated player with either chemistry style, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.

The Brazil Nation Player SBC has an average cost for a card as great as Festival of FUTball Arthur. It costs around 266,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 278,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and is much more expensive on PC (378,000 FUT coins) if you build it all from scratch.

If you’re interested in completing the Brazil Nation Player SBC, you have until Friday, July 2 to turn in two squads. The first team must be an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil. The second solution requires an 86-rated team with a 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Brazil Nation Player SBC and earn Festival of FUTball Arthur right now, according to FUTBIN.

Brazil

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Marcelo 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Diego Carlos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Diego Carlos 83-rated (Sevilla) RB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CDM: Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton)

Allan Loureiro 83-rated (Everton) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Serie A