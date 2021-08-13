How to complete Birthday Candles SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in just one squad to get a rare gold pack.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) based on the FUT Birthday promotion today that will reward players who complete it with a rare gold pack in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This type of SBC asks for different conditions than the usual promotional SBCs, such as requiring rare players, a minimum of players from the same club, and a maximum of players from different leagues.

If you’re interested in completing this Birthday Candles SBC, you’ll need to turn in a 70-rated squad with a minimum of 90 chemistry, at least two gold players, nice rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same nation, and six players from the same league.

This solo segment costs around 5,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 22,350 on Xbox, and 20,600 on PC if you have to buy all 11 players required for the solution. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that will be live for a little less than two days.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Birthday Candles SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.