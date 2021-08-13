How to complete Birthday Candles SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) based on the FUT Birthday promotion today that will reward players who complete it with a rare gold pack in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This type of SBC asks for different conditions than the usual promotional SBCs, such as requiring rare players, a minimum of players from the same club, and a maximum of players from different leagues.
If you’re interested in completing this Birthday Candles SBC, you’ll need to turn in a 70-rated squad with a minimum of 90 chemistry, at least two gold players, nice rare cards, a minimum of five players from the same nation, and six players from the same league.
This solo segment costs around 5,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 22,350 on Xbox, and 20,600 on PC if you have to buy all 11 players required for the solution. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that will be live for a little less than two days.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Birthday Candles SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.
- GK: Kenneth Vermeer 76-rated (Cincinnati)
- CB: Maikel van der Werff 69-rated (Cincinnati)
- CB: Vito Wormgoor 72-rated (Columbus Crew)
- CB: Walker Zimmerman 73-rated (Nashville SC)
- LM: Ballou Tabla 63-rated (Impact Montréal)
- CM: Noble Okello 58-rated (Toronto FC)
- CM: Liam Fraser 64-rated (Columbus Crew)
- RM: Przemysław Frankowski 75-rated (Chicago Fire)
- LW: Caniggia Elva 67-rated (FC Ingolstadt)
- RW: Michael Barrios 75-rated (Colorado Rapids)
- ST: Cyle Larin 72-rated (Beşiktaş)