How to complete Award Winner Blanco SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 94-rated version of Sebastián Blanco from the Portland Timbers today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Argentinian received this special card because he won the MLS is Back’s player of the tournament award. The Portland Timbers defeated Orlando City 2-1 yesterday in the grand finals and Blanco was their best player throughout the tournament. The 32-year-old scored three goals and contributed with five assists during the MLS is Back. He was also directly involved in eight of Portland Timbers’ 14 goals at the tournament.

This 94-rated Award Winner version of Blanco received massive upgrades since Blanco only had a 76-rated base gold card until today. EA boosted all of his stats, including Passing (+20), Shooting (+19), Dribbling (+19), Pace (+19), and Physical (+18), when compared to Blanco’s 76-rated version.

This SBC comes at a great price, around 50,000 FUT coins on any platform, for a high-end card. It’ll expire on Aug. 20. If you want to complete Award Winner Blanco SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Argentinian player

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Award Winner Blanco SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.