How to complete Aug. 26’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have one week to build four squads.

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Sept. 2 to complete four squads: KAA Gent vs. Club Brugge, Rangers vs. Celtic, VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig, and Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal CF. A new set of Marquee Matchups will then be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a premium electrum players pack to jumbo premium gold players pack.

The KAA Gent vs. Club Brugge squad, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, five different clubs, and one player from 1A Pro League. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium electrum players pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward KAA Gent vs Club Brugge 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, five different clubs, and one player from 1A Pro League. Premium electrum players pack Rangers vs Celtic 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least five players from the same league, a maximum of four nationalities, and at least one player from both Rangers and Celtic. Jumbo premium gold pack VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least six different nationalities, and at least one player from both VfL Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig. Prime mixed players pack Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal CF 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, at least four players from the same club, three players from LaLiga, and one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal. Rare mixed players pack

EA will also grant you a rare player pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 81,000 to 87,000 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

KAA Gent vs. Club Brugge

GK: Ciprian Tătărușanu 78-rated (Milan)

Ciprian Tătărușanu 78-rated (Milan) LB: Valentin Crețu 70-rated (FCSB)

Valentin Crețu 70-rated (FCSB) CB: Bogdan Mitrea 65-rated (Sepsi OSK)

Bogdan Mitrea 65-rated (Sepsi OSK) CB: Răzvan Tincu 65-rated (Sepsi OSK)

Răzvan Tincu 65-rated (Sepsi OSK) RB: Núrio Fortuna 75-rated (KAA Gent)

Núrio Fortuna 75-rated (KAA Gent) CDM: Victor Wanyama 76-rated (Impact Montréal)

Victor Wanyama 76-rated (Impact Montréal) CDM: Jonathan dos Santos 77-rated (LA Galaxy)

Jonathan dos Santos 77-rated (LA Galaxy) CAM: Andrés Ricaurte 75-rated (Dallas)

Andrés Ricaurte 75-rated (Dallas) CAM: Albert Rusnák 75-rated (Real Salt Lake)

Albert Rusnák 75-rated (Real Salt Lake) ST: Franco Jara 75-rated (Dallas)

Franco Jara 75-rated (Dallas) ST: Gustavo Bou 76-rated (New England)

Rangers vs. Celtic

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) CB: Ferro Ferreira 77-rated (Benfica)

Ferro Ferreira 77-rated (Benfica) CB: Andreas Samaris 77-rated (Benfica)

Andreas Samaris 77-rated (Benfica) CB: Scott Brown 75-rated (Celtic)

Scott Brown 75-rated (Celtic) LM: Fábio Martins 77-rated (Braga)

Fábio Martins 77-rated (Braga) CM: Chiquinho Machado 76-rated (Benfica)

Chiquinho Machado 76-rated (Benfica) CM: Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) RM: Viktor Tsygankov 80-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Viktor Tsygankov 80-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) LF: Nuno Santos 76-rated (Sporting CP)

Nuno Santos 76-rated (Sporting CP) RF: Andriy Pyatov 76-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Andriy Pyatov 76-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) ST: Roman Yaremchuk 75-rated (KAA Gent)

VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Tobias Strobl 76-rated (Augsburg)

Tobias Strobl 76-rated (Augsburg) CB: Francisco Reis Ferreira 77-rated (Benfica)

Francisco Reis Ferreira 77-rated (Benfica) RB: Ricardo Esgaio 78-rated (Braga)

Ricardo Esgaio 78-rated (Braga) CDM: Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: Andreas Samaris 77-rated (Benfica)

Andreas Samaris 77-rated (Benfica) CAM: Marco Bizot 79-rated (AZ)

Marco Bizot 79-rated (AZ) CAM: Ryan Thomas 76-rated (PSV)

Ryan Thomas 76-rated (PSV) CAM: Fredrik Midtsjø 78-rated (AZ)

Fredrik Midtsjø 78-rated (AZ) ST: Eran Zahavia 81-rated (PSV)

Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal CF