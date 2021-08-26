How to complete Aug. 25’s 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 87-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

This SBC gives players an additional opportunity to pack a FUTTIES card after the third batch was released. The packs will feature three of the 200 special cards in total from Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory, FOF Summer Stars, Team of the Season (TOTS), Team of the Week (TOTW), and Team of the Year (TOTY). You can see the full pool of players here.

There’s a chance you can get some good cards by completing this SBC. All 10 players you can pack will also be untradeable items, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC, you’ll need to turn five squads: 80-Rated Squad, 81-Rated Squad, 82-Rated Squad, 83-Rated Squad, 84-Rated Squad.

Squad Conditions 80-Rated Squad 80-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum. 81-Rated Squad 81-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum. 82-Rated Squad 82-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum 83-Rated Squad 83-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS player. 84-Rated Squad 84-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS player.

The SBC will be live until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 12pm CT. All of the squads combined cost around 238,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 253,000 coins on Xbox, and 296,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all 11 cards to put in these five squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

80-rated squad

GK: Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace)

Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace) CB: Çaglar Söyüncü 80-rated (Leicester City)

Çaglar Söyüncü 80-rated (Leicester City) CB: Victor Lindelöf 80-rated (Manchester United)

Victor Lindelöf 80-rated (Manchester United) CB: Conor Coady 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Conor Coady 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: Diego Perotti 79-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Diego Perotti 79-rated (Fenerbahçe) CM: Juan Mata 79-rated (Manchester United)

Juan Mata 79-rated (Manchester United) CM: Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F) RM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) LW: Stephan El Shaarawy 79-rated (Roma)

Stephan El Shaarawy 79-rated (Roma) RW: Joaquín Rodríguez 80-rated (Real Betis)

Joaquín Rodríguez 80-rated (Real Betis) ST: João Pedro Galvão 79-rated (Cagliari)

81-rated squad

GK: Antonio Adán 80-rated (Sporting CP)

Antonio Adán 80-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Esteban Andrada 81-rated (Rayados)

Esteban Andrada 81-rated (Rayados) CB: Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Mousa Dembélé 80-rated (Guangzhou R&F) CB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) LM: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) CM: Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CM: Dominik Livaković 80-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)

Dominik Livaković 80-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) RM: Otávio Monteiro 80-rated (Porto)

Otávio Monteiro 80-rated (Porto) CAM: Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al Nassr)

82-rated squad

GK: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Mike Maignan 82-rated (Milan)

Mike Maignan 82-rated (Milan) CB: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Parma)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Parma) CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) LW: Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RW: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

83-rated squad

GK: Antonio Mirante 78-rated (Roma)

Antonio Mirante 78-rated (Roma) CB: Mattia Caldara 78-rated (Atalanta)

Mattia Caldara 78-rated (Atalanta) CB: Nikola Maksimovic 77-rated (Napoli)

Nikola Maksimovic 77-rated (Napoli) CB: Gianluca Mancini 76-rated (Roma)

Gianluca Mancini 76-rated (Roma) LWB: Caner Erkin 89-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Caner Erkin 89-rated (Fenerbahçe) RWB: Andrea Conti 77-rated (Milan)

Andrea Conti 77-rated (Milan) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayern Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayern Leverkusen) LW: Angel Romero 91-rated (San Lorenzo)

Angel Romero 91-rated (San Lorenzo) RW: Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo)

Andrea Consigli 81-rated (Sassuolo) ST: Florian Niederlechner 78-rated (Augsburg)

84-rated squad