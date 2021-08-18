How to complete Aug. 18’s 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new 87+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 87-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

This SBC comes as a great opportunity to pack some of the 200 special cards that were reintroduced to FUT packs last week. The selection includes cards from Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), Path to Glory, and Summer Stars promotions, the four best promos in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This could be your chance to pack Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi’s 99-rated cards, for example.

But, as always, there’s also a chance that this loot box gives you awful items that will just serve as fodder instead of making it into your Ultimate Team. This is a repeatable SBC that will be live for six days, which means you can complete it as many times you want until it expires.

You’ll have to complete five segments to obtain your Aug. 18’s 87+ Upgrade x10 pack and you’ll earn a tradeable pack for each squad you turn in, which helps to decrease the total cost of the SBC. The most expensive squad you’ll have to turn in is an 84-rated one, which costs around 70,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and 90,000 FUT coins on PC at the moment.

Here are all the segments that you need to complete to complete the new 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC.

Segment Conditions Reward 80-rated squad 80-rated squad with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Two players pack 81-rated squad 81-rated squad with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Small electrum players pack 82-rated squad 82-rated squad with a minimum of 35 team chemistry. Gold pack 83-rated squad 83-rated squad with a minimum of 40 team chemistry plus one Inform or TOTS card in it. Small gold players pack 84-rated squad 84-rated squad with a minimum of 45 team chemistry plus one Inform or TOTS card in it. Premium gold pack

All the squads combined will cost you around 210,000 FUT coins on console and 265,000 FUT coins on PC if you buy all the cards listed below. You’ll also have plenty of time to craft some fodder, especially with the Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards being delivered tomorrow.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Aug. 18’s 87+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

80-rated squad

GK: Antonio Adán 80-rated (Sporting)

Antonio Adán 80-rated (Sporting) CB: Ferro 77-rated (Benfica)

Ferro 77-rated (Benfica) CB: Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha)

Ondřej Kolář 78-rated (Slavia Praha) CB: Hiroki Sakai 78-rated (Urawa Reds)

Hiroki Sakai 78-rated (Urawa Reds) LM: Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga)

Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga) CM: Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta 81-rated (Vissel Kobe) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) RM: Kevin-Prince Boateng 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Kevin-Prince Boateng 78-rated (Hertha Berlin) LW: Mathieu Valbuena 79-rated (Olympiacos)

Mathieu Valbuena 79-rated (Olympiacos) RW: Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta)

Marten de Roon 81-rated (Atalanta) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres)

81-rated squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) CB: Ferro 77-rated (Benfica)

Ferro 77-rated (Benfica) CB: Jean-Pierre Nsame 78-rated (Young Boys)

Jean-Pierre Nsame 78-rated (Young Boys) CB: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) LM: Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica)

Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica) CM: Esteban Andrada 81-rated (Rayados)

Esteban Andrada 81-rated (Rayados) CM: Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio)

Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Lazio) RM: Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord)

Steven Berghuis 81-rated (Feyenoord) CAM: Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham United)

Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham United) ST: André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres)

André-Pierre Gignac 81-rated (Tigres) ST: Arkadiusz Milik 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

82-rated squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United)

Enda Stevens 78-rated (Sheffield United) CB: Ferro 77-rated (Benfica)

Ferro 77-rated (Benfica) CB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) RB: Esteban Andrada 81-rated (Rayados)

Esteban Andrada 81-rated (Rayados) CDM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Youssef El Arabi 78-rated (Olympiacos)

Youssef El Arabi 78-rated (Olympiacos) LW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Patrik Schick 78-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

83-rated squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) CB: Ferro 77-rated (Benfica)

Ferro 77-rated (Benfica) CB: Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli)

Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli) CB: Pablo Castro 78-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Pablo Castro 78-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) LWB: Caner Erkin 89-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Caner Erkin 89-rated (Fenerbahçe) RWB: Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Marek Hamšík 81-rated (Trabzonspor)

Marek Hamšík 81-rated (Trabzonspor) LW: Benjamin Verbič 78-rated (Dynamo Kiev)

Benjamin Verbič 78-rated (Dynamo Kiev) RW: André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

84-rated squad