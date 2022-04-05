How to complete April 5’s UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new UEFA-themed set of Marquee Matchups became available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can access it through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. They are normally released on Thursday, but EA launched a smaller UEFA version today to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

You’ll have one week, until April 12, to complete two squads: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid and Villarreal CF vs. Bayern München. This type of SBC is different from the special player items, however.

Each squad asks for different types of conditions to be met aside from the usual minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for a specific number of players from the same league or club.

The first solution asks for a 79-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least three leagues, four players from the same nation, and one player from both Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid. This one rewards players with a premium mixed players pack.

The second squad must be an 81-rated team with at least 80 chemistry, two rare cards, no less than five clubs, and one player from both Bayern Munich and Villarreal. Players who turn in this squad will get a small rare gold players pack.

Building both SBCs will also grant players a prime gold players pack as a reward. Although it has more requirements, you’ll only spend around 21,550 to 25,100 FUT coins for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete April 5’s UEFA Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid

GK: 77-rated Tim Krul (Norwich)

77-rated Tim Krul (Norwich) LB: 75-rated Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds)

75-rated Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds) CB: 80-rated Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

80-rated Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) CB: 79-rated Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

79-rated Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 80-rated Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

80-rated Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: 77-rated Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt)

77-rated Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: 81-rated Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid)

81-rated Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 79-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

79-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) LW: 78-rated Takashi Inui (Cerezo Osaka)

78-rated Takashi Inui (Cerezo Osaka) RW: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona) ST: 79-rated Lucas Pérez (Cádiz)

Villarreal CF vs. Bayern München