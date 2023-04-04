EA released the Year in Review SBC a second time in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so players who missed the chance to get some great cards last month.

You’ll still have to build two different squads to pick one out of four players released through select SBCs and Objectives during December, January, and February. This time, however, the SBC can only be repeated three times. It will be available for one week before it expires on April 11.

How to complete April 4’s Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The squads for this SBC are the same as last time, so you’ll have to build the following segments: an 84-rated Squad and an 86-rated Squad. The first one just has to be a team with an overall rating of 84 points in total, while the second one asks for an 86-rated squad that has at least one TOTW (Inform) card.

The price is also similar, only a bit less expensive. You’ll spend from around 155,200 to 160,750 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on, such as Xbox or PC. Each segment also rewards players with their own player packs, you’ll also receive a mixed player pack and a prime electrum player pack once you complete this SBC.

Here is the list with the cheapest solutions to complete the Year In Review Player Pick SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN:

84-rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) LB: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) CB: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) CB: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) RB: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) LM: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus) CM: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) RM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) ST: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) ST: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

86-rated Squad

GK: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) LB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

84-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) CB: 87-rated FUT Birthday Matteo Pessina (AC Monza)

87-rated FUT Birthday Matteo Pessina (AC Monza) RB: 87-rated MOTM Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

87-rated MOTM Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) CM: 87-rated TOTW Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV)

87-rated TOTW Ibrahim Sangaré (PSV) CM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) LW: 87-rated Centurions Ante Rebic (Milan)

87-rated Centurions Ante Rebic (Milan) RW: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 87-rated FUT Birthday Simon Kjær (Milan)

Best cards to get from the Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This Year in Review is considered to be one of the best so far since there were incredible cards released during December, January, and February such as February POTM Kylian Mbappe.

The four cards you can choose from are randomized and might not be the best options, but if you are lucky, some cards stand out from all the ones that can appear as the four options.

The best cards you can receive are the February POTM Kylian Mbappe, TOTY Flashback Sadio Mane, TOTY Flashback Sergio Ramos, TOTY Flashback Paul Pogba, Flashback Lionel Messi, Flashback Cristiano Ronaldo, January POTM Wissam Ben Yedder, and Showdown Harvey Elliot.