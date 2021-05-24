How to complete 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added an 84+ Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one out of four 84-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This gives players an additional opportunity to pack a Team of the Season (TOTS) card from Serie A, which was added on Friday, May 21, or a card from the Eredivisie or CSL TOTS that arrived today in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. There are some incredible players that you can pack, such as a 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 96-rated Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale, and 95-rated Dries Mertens from Napoli.

Aside from the TOTS cards, you can pack any player that’s at least 84-rated, so the pack is more of a gamble than anything else. The player you pick will also be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell them on the FUT market to make a profit.

If you’re interested in completing the 84+ Player pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 83-rated squad with a minimum of 70 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC will be live until May 26 at 12pm CT and it costs around 50,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 84+ Player pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.