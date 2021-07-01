How to complete 82+ Upgrade x8 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

It's worth it to complete and wait until Friday to open the pack.

EA Sports added an 82+ Upgrade x8 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Wednesday, June 30 that will reward players who complete it with eight 82-rated or higher cards.

This is a non-repeatable SBC and all the items you get will be untradeable, which means that you can’t sell it in the FUT market for profit. It’s worth it to complete this SBC and wait until Friday, July 2, when a new promo with special cards will arrive in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

If you don’t want to wait until Friday to open your loot box or if you’re not lucky enough to pack a special card, you can pack any player who’s at least 82-rated, which includes great gold cards such as the 91-rated Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

If you’re interested in completing the 82+ Upgrade x8 SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 83-rated squad with a minimum of 70 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS (Team of the Season) card. The SBC will be live until Saturday, July 3 at 12pm CT. The SBC costs around 95,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and 110,000 FUT coins on PC if you have to buy all the cards.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 82+ Upgrade x8 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.