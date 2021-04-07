EA unveils TOTW 28 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 28 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 28 cards will replace TOTW 27 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.
The best players in TOTW 27 are an 89-rated Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli, an 88-rated Iago Aspas from Celta de Vigo, an 88-rated Fabinho from Liverpool, an 86-rated Luis Muriel from Atalanta, and an 86-rated Filip Kostić from Eintracht Frankfurt.
All of these top players already have multiple special cards and at least one more TOTW version, except for Alphonso Davies, who only has a TOTY and an RTTF version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 28 cards.
First team
- GK: Matheus Magalhães 82-rated (Braga)
- LB: Benjamin Mendy 86-rated (Manchester City)
- LB: Marcos Acuña 85-rated (Sevilla)
- RB: Benjamin Pavard 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CDM: Fabinho 88-rated (Liverpool)
- LM: Marcus Thuram 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- LM: Lorenzo Insigne 89-rated (Napoli)
- CAM: Jesse Lingard 84-rated (Manchester United)
- LM: Filip Kostić 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- ST: Iago Aspas 88-rated (Celta de Vigo)
- ST: Luis Muriel 86-rated (Atalanta)
Bench
- GK: Stefan Ortega 81-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)
- CDM: Ladislav Krejčí 78-rated (Sparta Prague)
- LM: Matheus Pereira 81-rated (West Bromwich)
- CM: Emanuele Ndoj 76-rated (Brescia)
- RM: Roberto Bayón 76-rated (UD Las Palmas)
- CAM: Taxiarchis Fountas 79-rated (Rapid Wien)
- CAM: Aaron Hunt 79-rated (Hamburger)
- LWB: Adam Reach 82-rated (Sheffield Wednesday)
- ST: Danny Ings 85-rated (Southampton)
- ST: Jonathan Ikoné 82-rated (Lille)
- ST: Kasper Dolberg 82-rated (Nice)
- ST: Patson Daka 81-rated (Red Bull Salzburg)