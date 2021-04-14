EA introduces TOTW 29 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is Pogba's third time being featured in a TOTW.

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 29 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 29 cards will replace TOTW 28 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 27 are a 90-rated Paul Pogba from Napoli, an 86-rated Mike Maignan from Lille, an 86-rated Banega from Al-Shabab, an 86-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña from Napoli, and an 85-rated Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle.

All of these top players already have multiple special cards and at least one more TOTW version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 29 cards.

First team

GK: Mike Maignan 86-rated (Braga)

Mike Maignan 86-rated (Braga) CB: Gabriel Paulista 86-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 86-rated (Valencia) CB: Marc Bartra 83-rated (Betis)

Marc Bartra 83-rated (Betis) CB: Willi Orbán 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Willi Orbán 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Éver Banega 86-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 86-rated (Al-Shabab) CDM: Fabián Ruiz Peña 86-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz Peña 86-rated (Napoli) LM: Paul Pogba 90-rated (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba 90-rated (Manchester United) CF: Allan Saint-Maximin 85-rated (Newcastle)

Allan Saint-Maximin 85-rated (Newcastle) LM: Mohamed Elyounoussi 84-rated (Celtic)

Mohamed Elyounoussi 84-rated (Celtic) ST: Alexandre Lacazette 85-rated (Arsenal)

Alexandre Lacazette 85-rated (Arsenal) ST: Christian Pulisic 84-rated (Chelsea)

