EA adds TOTW 6 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 6 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

EA creates a new version for players who performed well every week after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches are done. The TOTW 6 cards will replace the TOTW 5 cards today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or, if you’re lucky enough, earn one of them from FUT packs.

The highest-rated players in TOTW 4 are 90-rated version of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, an 87-rated version of Mats Hummels from Borussia Dortmund, an 86-rated version of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, and an 86-rated version of Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich.

TOTW cards such as Gnabry, Benzema, and João Félix will sell for a high price. But even if you earn a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

First team

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 85-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

CB: Chris Smalling 82-rated (Roma)

CB: Gabriel Magalhães 82-rated (Arsenal)

CB: Mats Hummels 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

CM: Pierre Lees-Melou 82-rated (OGC Nice)

LM: Matheus Cunha 82-rated (Hertha Berlin)

LM: Serge Gnabry 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

CF: Karim Benzema 90-rated (Real Madrid)

RW: Hakim Ziyech 86-rated (Chelsea)

ST: João Félix 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

ST: Kevin Volland 84-rated (AS Monaco)

