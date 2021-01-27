EA adds TOTW 18 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 18 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 18 cards will replace TOTW 17 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The match defining goals, assists, and saves that made up the past week of footballing action 🔥#TOTW 18 is available now in #FUT. #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/UgV8spX1kU — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 27, 2021

The best players in TOTW 18 are a 92-rated version of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, a 92-rated version of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, an 88-rated version of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, and an 86-rated version of James Maddison from Leicester City.

Out of the top four players, only Benzema has already received two TOTW versions, while the others have none. The most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins

Here are all of the TOTW 18 cards.

First team

GK: Nick Pope 84-rated (Burnley)

Nick Pope 84-rated (Burnley) CB: Nico Elvedi 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Nico Elvedi 84-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Marcelo 84-rated (Lyon)

Marcelo 84-rated (Lyon) CB: Cristian Romero 82-rated (Atalanta)

Cristian Romero 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: James Maddison 86-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 86-rated (Leicester City) CM: Frenkie de Jong 84-rated (Leicester)

Frenkie de Jong 84-rated (Leicester) LM: Neymar 92-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar 92-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Filip Kostić 85-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 85-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: Andrej Kramarić 84-rated (Hoffenheim)

Andrej Kramarić 84-rated (Hoffenheim) CF: Karim Benzema 92-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 92-rated (Real Madrid) CF: Bernardo Silva 88-rated (Manchester City)

Bench