EA adds TOTW 17 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Paul Pogba and Thomas Müller are some of the players featured this week.

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 17 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 17 cards will replace TOTW 16 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 17 are an 88-rated version of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, an 88-rated version of Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich, an 87-rated version of Wissam Ben Yedder from Monaco, and an 87-rated version of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli.

All of the top players here received a TOTW version last year, but the most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions by one point. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins

Here are all of the TOTW 17 cards.

First team

GK: Alexandre Oukidja 81-rated (FC Metz)

CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

CB: Angelo Ogbonna 84-rated (West Ham)

CB: Domenico Criscito 82-rated (Piemont Calcio)

CDM: Paul Pogba 88-rated (Manchester United)

CDM: Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester)

LM: Lorenzo Insigne 85-rated (Napoli)

CAM: Thomas Müller 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

CM: Teun Koopmeiners 84-rated (Alkmaar Zaanstreek)

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder 87-rated (Monaco)

ST: Luka Jovic 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Bench