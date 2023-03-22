Barcelona player is the star of TOTW 21 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Last weekend's best players are in this edition.

This week’s Team of the Week (TOTW) is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with the 21st edition. It features players like Frenkie de Jon, Douglas Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Victor Osimhen, and Viktor Tsygankov.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA feels made an impact during real-life games over the past week. The cards will be live for a week before the next TOTW edition replaces them.

The highest overall rating cards this week are 88-rated Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, 88-rated Victor Osimhen from Napoli, 88-rated Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, 88-rated Viktor Tsygankov from Girona, and 87-rated Steve Mandanda from Rennes.

All TOTW cards are available through player packs, but if luck isn’t on your site, you can buy them on the FUT market. EA released a 74-rated Inform version of Lukas Podolski from Górnik Zabrze that is rewarded for those who complete a set of Silver Stars objectives.

If you choose to buy the cards, the most expensive card is priced at from 144,000 to 155,000 FUT coins for 88-rated de Jong, followed by Osimhen, which costs around 51,500 FUT coins. Most cards won’t cost you more than 30,000 FUT coins and lower-rated cards can be quick-sold for 10,000 FUT coins.

You don’t need to sell your lower-rated cards, however. You can use these cards when building a squad-building challenge (SBC) that requires a TOTW (Inform) card.

Here’s the full list of all the TOTW 21 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 87-rated Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

87-rated Steve Mandanda (Rennes) LB: 84-rated Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton)

84-rated Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton) CB: 84-rated Guillermo Maripán (AS Monaco)

84-rated Guillermo Maripán (AS Monaco) RB: 83-rated Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

83-rated Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) CM: 88-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

88-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) CDM: 88-rated Douglas Luiz (Aston Vila)

88-rated Douglas Luiz (Aston Vila) RM: 88-rated Viktor Tsygankov (Girona FC)

88-rated Viktor Tsygankov (Girona FC) CDM: 87-rated Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

87-rated Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: 88-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

88-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli) ST: 85-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) RW: 85-rated Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bench