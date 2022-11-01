MultiVersus was one of the hottest games this summer, releasing in open beta on July 26. It quickly grew in popularity thanks to the inclusion of some of the most influential TV and film characters from the last few decades. Player First Games has just released Black Adam, marking the last announced fighter for season one.

There have been a number of characters released in the first season of MultiVersus, each coming in somewhere around a two-week release window, minus the delays. Now that all the announced characters are expended, many players are curious about who’s coming next.

Here’s all the information you need to know about what characters are coming to MultiVersus next.

What characters are coming to MultiVersus?

The best answer we have right now is that we don’t know yet. If the developer continues to stick to its two-week release schedule, there could be a new character immediately at the start of season two. It’s unlikely, but still possible, that there could be one more unannounced character coming right at the end of season one.

On the other hand, there have been many leaks during season one that have pointed to new characters that had files in the game. There are not many records of these characters around, though, since Warner Bros. has been very strict on data miners and other leakers. But these leaked characters would likely be pretty interesting if they do make it into the game.

We will likely hear more soon, especially as Player First Games will inevitably have to start teasing and releasing the promotions for season two of MultiVersus. Season one is set to end on Nov. 15, so season two could start as early as Nov. 15 or 16.