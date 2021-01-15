Samurai Shodown coming to Xbox Series X/S in March

If you got an Xbox Series X over the holidays and are still looking for a good fighting game to play on the console, SNK might have the title for you coming soon.

In a video posted today on YouTube, the publisher revealed its intentions to come out with a version of Samurai Shodown that will be released on March 16.

– 120 FPS support

– 120 FPS support

– Smart Delivery support

The short video shows all of the action you’d expect from the fighting game that’s been around since 1993. Promising “new and old faces,” this version of Samurai Shodown will come with improved video settings that allow for 120 FPS, according to SNK’s video.

Meanwhile, the game will come with Microsoft’s new “Smart Delivery” feature, allowing consumers to get the Xbox One version of the game when they buy the Xbox Series X version. This lets owners of the Xbox One buy the Series X version and play the game while they’re still waiting to get their hands on a Series X.

Samurai Shodown is an arcade-style fighting game that’s been reproduced across numerous consoles and on mobile. There have been around 20 renditions of the game produced since 1993 and the most recent came for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC last summer.

This will be the first version of the game created for next-generation consoles. It’s unclear if a PlayStation 5 version of the game will be released, too.