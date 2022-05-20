One Piece TCG pre-release coming in September, Luffy and Kaido special art revealed

Some cards will only be available at these local events.

The One Piece TCG is slowly approaching its July release in Japan, but we now have our first details about the card game’s Western pre-release, which will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 at select participating stores.

The “Super Pre-Release” event will have players competing in a limited format with the first four Structure Decks releasing for the TCG, Straw Hat Crew, Worst Generation, The Seven Warlords of the Sea, and Animal Kingdom Pirates—all of which will retail for $11.99.

Image via Bandai Namco

Each deck will contain a constructed deck of 51 cards, 10 additional DON!! Cards, and some Rule Index Cards too. And, during pre-release each Structure Deck will feature an exclusive Leader Card illustration and first edition gold stamp that won’t be available when the products widely launch in Winter 2022.

The official One Piece TCG page also revealed the Super Pre-Release art for Luffy and Kaido, which will presumably be available in the limited-edition variants of their respective Structure Decks. More cards will be revealed soon too.

Image via Bandai Namco Image via Bandai Namco

Other exclusive prizes will also be available during the pre-release too for players who purchase at least one Structure Deck and participate in the event. Players will be limited to a purchase of one of each Structure Deck during pre-release, though this could change depending on the store.

Local stores in qualifying areas can visit the official One Piece TCG website to register for the Super Pre-Release from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, with applications needing to be submitted by May 31.