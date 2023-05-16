Maister vs. Syrup trash talk sends Smash world into heated debate over sportsmanship

Trash talk is not new in competitive games, we’ve all done it. We’ve blasted that guy who was bringing the team down or an opponent who was obnoxiously teabagging us every time we died. However, there may be times when things are taken a little too far, and this particular moment has caught the attention of the Smash Bros. community.

On May 14, Maister apparently told Syrup, an opponent he faced on his way to the top eight of Low Tide City 2023, that he “fucking sucks.”

Very convenient that the clip ended right before he was being blatantly disrespectful to a 15 year old https://t.co/2Olx5lK9W8 pic.twitter.com/cJuS69MNIr — Kipp (@KippSSBU) May 14, 2023

The incident sent the Smash community into a heated debate on whether Maister’s words were acceptable. Arguments were made left and right, with some users calling what Maister did “cringe,” while others sided with Maister on this occasion. Professional Smash Ultimate player Mr. E agreed with the latter, believing the words would fire Syrup up in a future encounter.

Mr. E argued Syrup could take the trash talk as something that could motivate him in improving and, if used as such, could lead Syrup to “destroy” Maister the next time they played in a tournament bracket. However, not everyone agreed with this line of thinking.

Jmook, a top Smash Melee player has personally denounced Maister for what he did, telling him to put himself in the situation that Syrup was in and to set an example to the next generation. However, Maister was in that exact situation when he was a teenager like Syrup, according to Smash Ultimate commentator Rodney.

Go put yourself in that box, then. I was that 15 year old kid once, and it's messed up when the young get old and the old get younger. Set an example. — FLY | Jmook (@jakedirado) May 15, 2023

The craziest part about all of this is that Maister used to catch this exact same energy when he was about Syrup's age.



Online, Offline, etc. Didn't matter.



Full circle. — Rodney Conyers, Jr (@rodneyconyersjr) May 14, 2023

This isn’t to say what Maister did was acceptable, but there are still people arguing the Smash community—and those in the Smash Ultimate circle, in particular—is becoming too soft to the point where no one can banter and trash talk anymore.

A clip surfaced from the Genesis 9 tournament in January 2023 where Marss, a top Smash Ultimate player, cursed out his opponent after he won. It was a raw reaction immediately following the victory, and Marss is known for utilizing his anger in matches—to the point where his emotions sometimes overpower him during games. The clip shows Marss shouting “fuck you” as he landed the killing blow, before offering a handshake to Sisqui.

If the issue is purely about trash talk, then this clip should’ve been talked about more. There are many worse incidents than what Maister did.

The problem with this issue is more likely due to Syrup’s age. Even during the arguments against Maister, fans and pro players alike have been mentioning Syrup’s age and how he’s just a kid which makes it even worse than what it already is.

It has ballooned so much even Syrup’s mom made a Twitter account just to respond to Maister—on Mother’s Day, no less.

If the player’s mother made a Twitter account just to tell you that you have no class, that’s probably the time when you have to think about your life decisions.

As an adult, I think players such as yourself have no class, zero sportsmanship, even if you win, you’re still a loser all around. I have the utmost respect for all players but you’re the low of the low! No doubt. — Orchid (@Orchids57426392) May 14, 2023

Maister has since apologized for his actions, posting an extended statement on May 15 where he reached out to Syrup to talk about the incident, which Syrup declined to accept. Maister noted in his statement Syrup is “a great player” who “did nothing nor say nothing prior to our set.”

Maister noted he had forgotten just how old Syrup was, pointing out their last head-to-head match took place in 2020—when Syrup would have been just 12 years old. “Until then I hadn’t heard much of him nor did I remember how old he was, and I seriously mean this.”

About the author