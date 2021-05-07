Get On My Line returns in June, brings EU and NA brackets for Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate

Get On My Level is back with a new Super Smash Bros. Majo, taking the classic tournament series to the global stage with the help of Red Bull.

Get On My Line 2021 will feature both Smash Melee and Ultimate, with brackets for players in Europe and North America. Spread across two weekends, one for each game, the four brackets will have a total of $4,000 up for grabs. Melee will run on June 19 and 20, while Ultimate’s brackets will be held on June 26 and 27.

NA Melee will be region-locked with pools split between the east and west coast, and there will be amateur matchmaking side-events for players eliminated in pools. Every bracket will be free to enter, but all events will be capped at 1,024 total entrants.

Melee players will be required to use a wired connection and Ultimate players will need to have access to and use a LAN adapter for their Nintendo Switch systems in order to participate.

More individual details, including side events, commentary lineups, and info about the merch shop will be shared in the coming weeks. You can learn more about GOML Online and register for the event on smash.gg.