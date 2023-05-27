Combo Breaker 2023: Full scores standings, and live results

The gates are open to the competition with no kings.

Super Major season is here for the fighting game community (FGC) as the gates to 2023’s second half open with the promise of Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1. The first of those gates is Combo Breaker 2023, which is now underway with more than 20 games on display at the highest level for viewers to keep up with.

From May 26 to 28, many of the FGC’s best will compete across titles ranging from brand new to Street Fighter II. And for some, this will be the start of a long season of competition as they gear up for things like the Tekken World Tour or DragonBall FighterZ World Tour 2023.

This will also be the final major tournament to feature Street Fighter V, as SF6 launches on June 2, with every subsequent tournament on the Capcom Pro Tour to be played on the newest title.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for Combo Breaker 2023 for all modern and classic games—updated live as each bracket comes to a close.

All Combo Breaker 2023 top-eight results

Combo Breaker 2023: Rushdown Revolt results

Place Player 1st Leviathan 2nd Jackson 3rd BUBBY 4th AkoiFGC 5th Hattrick 7th Slimstrawmcgraw, BumbleBee

Combo Breaker 2023: Primal Rage results

Place Player 1st Mustard 2nd Ketchup 3rd Sad1st1cSteve 4th Chaotic-Strike 5th Dacidbro, SerpentsLamb92 7th Aszaxa, Joe P.

Dot Esports will add brackets for each game featured on Combo Breaker 2023’s main stage as they are decided.

