All achievements and trophies in Mortal Kombat 11

Here are all the trophies you'll have to earn before getting the Platinum achievement in Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat has been a staple of the fighting game genre since its first release in 1992. The franchise’s latest installment, Mortal Kombat 11, was released in 2019 and is still one of the most popular titles within the fighting game community.

With a roster of 37 playable characters and 59 available trophies and achievements worth 1,000 gamerscore, many experienced players look toward the challenge of completing them all to get that prized Platinum trophy.

From offline and fighter-specific trophies to multiplayer achievements, here are all the achievements and trophies available on Mortal Kombat 11.

Bronze trophies

Hit The Dojo : Complete all Basics Tutorials

Ready To Kompete : Complete all Advanced Tutorials

No Bad Match Ups : Complete all Strategy Tutorials

Blood In The Water : Spill 10,000 pints of blood

Deadly Encounter : Perform 15 different fatalities

MURDER!!! : Perform 30 different fatalities

Brutal End : Perform 25 brutalities

Psychopath : Perform 100 brutalities

Not Dead Yet : Show Mercy 10 times

Half Way There : Complete 50 percent of Story Mode

R-E-S-P-E-C-T : Pay 100 total respect points in King of the Hill

Klassic : Complete a Novice, Warrior, or Champion Classic Tower once

I Want It All : Complete the Novice, Warrior, or Champion Classic Towers with 10 different characters

Enough Already : Hit the Gong in the Crypt

Tower Champion : Complete 125 Towers

Disco's Not Dead : Flip Stance 50 times during a match

Teamwork : Play a Group Battle with two other players

Thrashed : Perform two different fatalities with Baraka

Family Values : Perform two different fatalities with Cassie Cage

Balanced : Perform two different fatalities with Cetrion

Cyber Initiative : Perform two different fatalities with Frost

Bugging Out : Perform two different fatalities with D'Vorah

Kollecting Bounties : Perform two different fatalities with Erron Black

Pound Town : Perform two different fatalities with Jacqui Briggs

Royal Guard : Perform two different fatalities with Jade

Get Some : Perform two different fatalities with Jax

Caged : Perform two different fatalities with Johnny Cage

Ka-Ballin : Perform two different fatalities with Kabal

Bonzer Bog : Perform two different fatalities with Kano

Princess Power : Perform two different fatalities with Kitana

Kollected : Perform two different fatalities with Kollector

Sacrifice : Perform two different fatalities with Kotal Kahn

Hat Trick : Perform two different fatalities with Kung Lao

No Bag Boy : Perform two different fatalities with Liu Kang

Double Dose Of Deadly : Perform two different fatalities with Noob

Struck Down : Perform two different fatalities with Raiden

Never Ends : Perform two different fatalities with Scorpion

Blood Bath : Perform two different fatalities with Skarlet

Target Eliminated : Perform two different fatalities with Sonya

On Ice : Perform two different fatalities with Sub-Zero

Turn Back Time : Perform two different fatalities with Geras

Total Disrespect : Defeat an opponent as Bug-Vorah

Oh My Days : Duck 100 times during a match

My AI Can Do It : Play 10 AI Battle Simulator sets

Have We Met : Equip five different character intros

Victorious : Equip five different character victories

More Power : Use 50 Consumables

Get Over Here : Spear 50 hanging bodies in the Crypt

Skull Kabob : Impale a head in the warrior shrine

: Impale a head in the warrior shrine Thank You For Being A Fan: Reach The Credits

Silver trophies

Grave Robber : Open 200 Crypt chests

Kompetitor : Play 50 Casual Versus matches

What's Next? : Complete Story Mode

Puppet Master : Play 25 AI Battle Simulator sets

My Magic Shoes : Run five miles in the Crypt

Konsumed : Use 100 consumables

: Use 100 consumables Gimme Dat Money: Spend 50,000 koins in the Naknadan shrine

Gold trophies

Master of Time: Complete 250 Towers

Platinum achievement