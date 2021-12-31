All achievements and trophies in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat has been a staple of the fighting game genre since its first release in 1992. The franchise’s latest installment, Mortal Kombat 11, was released in 2019 and is still one of the most popular titles within the fighting game community.
With a roster of 37 playable characters and 59 available trophies and achievements worth 1,000 gamerscore, many experienced players look toward the challenge of completing them all to get that prized Platinum trophy.
From offline and fighter-specific trophies to multiplayer achievements, here are all the achievements and trophies available on Mortal Kombat 11.
Bronze trophies
- Hit The Dojo: Complete all Basics Tutorials
- Ready To Kompete: Complete all Advanced Tutorials
- No Bad Match Ups: Complete all Strategy Tutorials
- Blood In The Water: Spill 10,000 pints of blood
- Deadly Encounter: Perform 15 different fatalities
- MURDER!!!: Perform 30 different fatalities
- Brutal End: Perform 25 brutalities
- Psychopath: Perform 100 brutalities
- Not Dead Yet: Show Mercy 10 times
- Half Way There: Complete 50 percent of Story Mode
- R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Pay 100 total respect points in King of the Hill
- Klassic: Complete a Novice, Warrior, or Champion Classic Tower once
- I Want It All: Complete the Novice, Warrior, or Champion Classic Towers with 10 different characters
- Enough Already: Hit the Gong in the Crypt
- Tower Champion: Complete 125 Towers
- Disco’s Not Dead: Flip Stance 50 times during a match
- Teamwork: Play a Group Battle with two other players
- Thrashed: Perform two different fatalities with Baraka
- Family Values: Perform two different fatalities with Cassie Cage
- Balanced: Perform two different fatalities with Cetrion
- Cyber Initiative: Perform two different fatalities with Frost
- Bugging Out: Perform two different fatalities with D’Vorah
- Kollecting Bounties: Perform two different fatalities with Erron Black
- Pound Town: Perform two different fatalities with Jacqui Briggs
- Royal Guard: Perform two different fatalities with Jade
- Get Some: Perform two different fatalities with Jax
- Caged: Perform two different fatalities with Johnny Cage
- Ka-Ballin: Perform two different fatalities with Kabal
- Bonzer Bog: Perform two different fatalities with Kano
- Princess Power: Perform two different fatalities with Kitana
- Kollected: Perform two different fatalities with Kollector
- Sacrifice: Perform two different fatalities with Kotal Kahn
- Hat Trick: Perform two different fatalities with Kung Lao
- No Bag Boy: Perform two different fatalities with Liu Kang
- Double Dose Of Deadly: Perform two different fatalities with Noob
- Struck Down: Perform two different fatalities with Raiden
- Never Ends: Perform two different fatalities with Scorpion
- Blood Bath: Perform two different fatalities with Skarlet
- Target Eliminated: Perform two different fatalities with Sonya
- On Ice: Perform two different fatalities with Sub-Zero
- Turn Back Time: Perform two different fatalities with Geras
- Total Disrespect: Defeat an opponent as Bug-Vorah
- Oh My Days: Duck 100 times during a match
- My AI Can Do It: Play 10 AI Battle Simulator sets
- Have We Met: Equip five different character intros
- Victorious: Equip five different character victories
- More Power: Use 50 Consumables
- Get Over Here: Spear 50 hanging bodies in the Crypt
- Skull Kabob: Impale a head in the warrior shrine
- Thank You For Being A Fan: Reach The Credits
Silver trophies
- Grave Robber: Open 200 Crypt chests
- Kompetitor: Play 50 Casual Versus matches
- What’s Next?: Complete Story Mode
- Puppet Master: Play 25 AI Battle Simulator sets
- My Magic Shoes: Run five miles in the Crypt
- Konsumed: Use 100 consumables
- Gimme Dat Money: Spend 50,000 koins in the Naknadan shrine
Gold trophies
- Master of Time: Complete 250 Towers
Platinum achievement
- Elder God: Complete all trophies