2 listings for Virtua Fighter games leaked on PlayStation Network

It appears both games are the same but show up under different names.

We already knew that Virtua Fighter was making a comeback in some form. But now, a leak suggests it’s coming sooner than many fans thought.

The PlayStation Network for Japanese PS4 servers seems to have pushed the listing for Virtua Fighter x Esports to the system, though it doesn’t actually appear on the storefront, according to system tracking account PSN releases.

With the listing, the game’s internal identification was shown to be ID CUSA20138. Outside of that, two new images were pulled, including an icon and background image that shows several characters from the franchise and a logo with the title “Virtua Fighter esports.”

But a later update has provided fans of the series with more details, revealing that Virtua Fighter esports and the previously unannounced Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown that’s been floating around behind the scenes are actually the same game.

The game Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown with id CUSA27067 has been added to the PS4 asian PSN! pic.twitter.com/jWZGM7PwJL — PSN releases (@psnrelease2) April 21, 2021

This comes from PSN Asia, which listed Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown under ID CUSA27067, using the same promo images but with a different title card. The Korean rating for the game, which is how many fans found out about the new game, also lists both titles.

Prior to this title, the last new Virtua Fighter game to launch was Virtua Fighter: Fever Combo, a mobile game. Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown was the last console release for the series, simply giving fans an updated version of the original Virtua Fighter 5 from 2006.

With both listings going live in the background for PSN, we should get more details about the game from Sega soon.