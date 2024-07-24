Who sang Final Fantasy XIV’s iconic Arcadion Raid song?

The Arcadion Raid doesn’t just add new bosses. It also adds banger songs to set the mood for all the epic fights. Each opponent has their own theme, and the singer of the fourth boss’ song was revealed by Square Enix. You might recognize her voice if you enjoy League of Legends songs and pop-rock.

Recommended Videos

The singer of Final Fantasy XIV’s Arcadion Raid “Give it All”

The final boss of the raid. Image via Square Enix

Chrissy Costanza is the singer of the “Give It All” song that plays in the battle against Wicked Thunder in the fourth light-heavyweight Arcadion raid series. “Give It All” was composed by Masayoshi Soken and performed by Final Fantasy 14’s official band, The Primals. Constaza talked about her collaboration on X and was interviewed about it by Square Enix. It’s her third musical contribution to the gaming industry.

She has a solo career as a singer-songwriter, and there are videos of her playing VALORANT on her YouTube channel. She said in the interview how she’s been “both a musician and a gamer my entire life,” and how the music in games “can completely change the emotional landscape of your experience.”

Chrissy Constanza recently released a single with a video clip with VOILÀ called “7 Minutes in Hell” and is touring in the UK. She is also the lead singer of Against the Current, the band that made “Legends Never Die” for the 2017 League of Legends World Championship and “Wildfire” for the 2022 League of Legends European Championship.

Against the Current was formed in 2011. The band released various covers of songs that were viral at the time, including “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “Red” by Taylor Swift, “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, and “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore. They released original music as well, including two studio albums with Fueled by Ramen “In Our Bones” and “Past Lives”, plus several self-released EPs and singles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy