The Final Fantasy XIV and Puma collaboration is coming to North America after all

The Japanese Final Fantasy XIV community was clamoring yesterday about the new Puma collection that is dropping soon, but Western fans were left high and dry with no news about whether the collection will come to their side of the world. Today, though, players wanting the merch got confirmation that the items will be available for purchase in North America too.

A video released early this morning confirmed that the Puma and Final Fantasy XIV collection will be released worldwide on March 15 in select markets and on March 25 in North America. Players wishing to get their hands on the merch can buy the items in-store and online beginning on those dates.

All of the items are listed as coming soon on the Puma website, but those interested in the collection can head there to check out what’s going to be for sale. Although there are more than just shoes, players are looking forward to the four styles of shoes that will be available.

There are three styles of sneakers and one pair of slides in the collaboration. The style of the shoes seems to be reminiscent of Hydaelyn and Zodiark. The RS-X Esports Sneaker has two styles, one in Hydaelyn’s signature light blue and blue-green colors, and the other in a black and purple Zodiark theme.

Missing from the collection is one additional style of shoe that may only be available in Japan, or in markets other than North America since it is missing from the website. The style, which is pictured on the left side of the image below, also has the same theme but is a different style and has the Final Fantasy XIV Main Scenario Quest logo on the back of the shoe.

Image via Square Enix/Puma

In addition to the shoes, there are some other clothing items such as hats, hoodies, shirts, and sweatpants that players can grab when the collection goes on sale.