Paladin to receive major buffs in FFXIV with 6.3 rework

Since latest expansion Endwalker was released, a plethora of changes have impacted Final Fantasy XIV‘s meta —with their winners and losers. The tank job Paladin belonged to the latter.

His time spent in the shadow of the other tanks might be coming to an end, however. The job is bound to receive major changes in a rework alongside the release of patch 6.3, planned to be introduced on Jan. 10, 2023.

Square Enix has noticed the Paladin was “lacking” compared to other tanks in the meta due to its “weak burst output”, according to the latest Live Letter’s translation by the community FFXIV Discord. It will apply changes to make it stronger.

In the Live Letter from the Producer, which aired earlier today, Square Enix developers explained changes coming to the Paladin aim to improve “burst damage.” With that in mind, it revealed deleting their DoT effects (applied by Goring Blade and Blade of Valor) and will replace them with improved potency.

Due to the bosses’ numerous invulnerability and untargetability phases, Paladin’s DoT effects lacked efficience, they said, according to FFXIV Discord‘s translation. In addition, their rotation will be shortened.

On the other side, the Paladin’s defense abilities will be improved to become easier to use. They will gain an instant use of Holy Spirit at the end of a combo. Additionally, Holy Sheltron will no longer block attacks and HP regen, but it will only reduce damage taken.

It’s unclear what will be the percentage of damage taken reduced, but the Paladin might be able to block attacks by using Bulwark instead, which will be reinstated to their rotation. It’s being revamped in the process, though, so it’s still unclear how it will improve the Paladin’s defense.