How to unlock Thaleia Alliance Raid in Final Fantasy XIV

The last Alliance Raid from Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker expansion, Thaleia, is set to arrive in the game alongside Patch 6.5 to end the Myth of the Realm’s questline.

It’s the last Major update from the Endwalker‘s expansion and is ending a large part of the quests players have started after the initial update released in December 2021.

One of them took players to the lands of Mor Dhona, and to the realm of the gods through the Aglaia and Euphrosyne raids over the last updates. Players are now able to get to the bottom of it by going through one last trial, Thaleia.

You’ll unveil the last secrets in that new quest. Image via Square Enix

Unlock guide for the Thaleia Alliance Raid in FFXIV

To unlock the Thaleia Alliance Raid in Endwalker, players must first unlock both previous raids from the expansion through the “The Secret of the Twelve” questline.

The raid will continue and end the full questline of the Myths of the Realm, unveiling the secrets of ancient gods. You will have to use a job of Level 90, as well as a sufficient average item level to enter the duties.

The Chapter is complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the basic requirements are met, players can pick up the quests released alongside Patch 6.5 to complete the steps and reach the unlocking of Thaleia’s Alliance Raid. Players can grab the next quest by heading to Mor Dhona, at X: 24, Y: 9, and speaking to Deryk. You should easily spot the character with the blue quests sign on the map.

They’ll have two quests to complete before unlocking the third and last Endwalker raid, which will appear in the Duty Finder. You will find it in the second tab of Raids.

