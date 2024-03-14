How to unlock Peatie mount in FFXIV

Mounts in Final Fantasy XIV are the best way to show off the achievements you’ve completed and the rewards you’ve earned. For the Little Ladies’ Day and Hatching-tide 2024 event, the Peatie mount is available to all players if you participate.

Although unlocking Peatie won’t be a huge achievement like taking down a Savage raid with your favorite friends, it’s a great mount to add to your growing collection. Peatie is making its debut during the Hatching-tide 2024 event, and you want to make sure to grab it before it disappears. There’s a specific way you have to go about unlocking it on your Final Fantasy XIV character, and you don’t want to miss out.

Where to get the Peatie mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Peatie is available for a limited time during Little Ladies’ Day and Hatching-tide 2024. Image via Square Enix

You can unlock Peatie by participating in the Little Ladies’ Day and Hatching-tide 2024 event in Final Fantasy XIV, which begins on March 14. You need to make your way to Old Gridania to speak with Jihli Aliapoh, who you can find at coordinates (X:10.2, Y:9.4). Speak with her to begin the festivities, and the Peatie mount should be yours to unlock when you reach the end of the quest.

The Little Ladies’ Day and Hatching-tide 2024 quest is called The Princesses and the Eggs. Make sure to speak to Jihli to grab this quest and work through the necessary steps. Like the previous seasonal events, all players are required to be at least level 15 with their character and to complete one of these three quests: The Gridanian Envoy, The Uld’ahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy. These are the starting regional quests all Final Fantasy XIV players need to work through when they initially start a character, unless they purchased a starting level for that character and unlocked the later expansion packs.

After you unlock the Peatie Mount, use the Peatie Horn to call it whenever you want to use it. You can then ride around on it like the other mounts, bringing it with you as you explore Final Fantasy XIV with your friends or spend your time enjoying the wonderful sights. Peatie has several flowers all over its body, making it the perfect fit for any acclaimed gardener. You have until the Little Ladies’ Day and Hatching-tide 2024 event ends on April 1 to unlock Peatie.

