How to level up Miner in Final Fantasy XIV

The Mining profession is one of the few Disciplines of the Land Jobs you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. Here, you can track down unique resources for other Final Fantasy XIV players, gathering them up as you adventure throughout the many regions of Eorzea.
How you go about leveling up Miner can be complicated. You don’t receive a set path. A handful of quests guide you, though, but they scatter you throughout the game. These quests are small, and many require a few hours of grinding until you have enough experience points for the next one. It’s easy to feel lost in Final Fantasy XIV, and we want to streamline the process for you to make becoming a level 90 Miner much easier.
How to unlock Miner in Final Fantasy XIV
You can unlock the Miner Job by speaking with the Miner Guild Receptionist in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal. You can do this after your character’s primary Discipline of War or Magic has reached level 10. The Guild Receptionist, Linette, can speak with you and teach your character the Miner profession. Now, you can equip Miner equipment to improve your character’s Gathering and Perception skills, allowing you to track down raw minerals while exploring Eorzea. Now comes the real challenge: leveling from one to 90 in Final Fantasy XIV.
How to get Miner level 90 in Final Fantasy XIV
The way leveling up Miner works in Final Fantasy XIV is by grinding out, gathering up resources you can find while playing, and accepting quests to earn a decent amount of experience points. Here’s a full breakdown of the resources you should use to level up, the quests you should grab while playing as the Miner, and where to go in Final Fantasy XIV.
|Miner Levels
|Leveling Description
|Resource Location
|Levels 1 to 5
|For miner levels one to five, it’s pretty straightforward. Grab the My First Pickaxe quest, and work on farming Copper Ore. It’s in Central Thanalan.
|Levels 5 to 10
|The next quest to grab is Know Thy Land, and this time, you’ll be trying to track down Bone Chips. You can work on these until you reach level 10. It’s in Central Thanalan.
|Levels 10 to 15
|For this section, we’re focusing on Obsidian. It’s the resource you need for the quest The Cutting Edge, and it’s a good way to farm up to level 15. It’s in Western Thanalan.
|Levels 15 to 20
|The next quest you can get at the Miner’s Guild is called Getting In Deep and it gives you the next resource to focus on: Cinnabar, in Western Thanalan.
|Levels 20 to 25
|We now move on to the quest Old Wisdom, New Ways, and we begin working to gather up Grade 1 Carbonized Matter, which you can find in Western La Noscea.
|Levels 25 to 30
|Now, we will begin focusing on getting other resources outside of rocks. For the next quest, Water From Stone, we’re hunting down Effervescent Water, and you can find it in the South Shroud region.
|Levels 30 to 35
|As we reach this landmark, we’re moving on to the next quest, Obsidian Race, and we need to track down Wyvern Obsidian. You can find it in Eastern Thanalan.
|Levels 35 to 40
|Time to move onto a new resource for the level 35 quest, Amethysts Are Forever. We’ll be hunting down Raw Amethyst, and you can find it in the Central Shroud.
|Levels 40 to 45
|As we progress into level 40, the next quest, To Die For, has us tracking down Jade. We can find it in the Coerthas Central Highlands.
|Levels 45 to 50
|We’ve nearly breached level 50 and started getting to the fun stuff. For now, we’ll focus on the level 45 quest, Gulley of Woes, and work on collecting Electrum Ore in Upper La Noscea.
|Levels 50 to 55
|With level 50, we will be handed far more quests and have to track down specific resources. At level 50, you get Canyon of Regret and Breaking New Ground. After that, you’ll receive Sellspade. Darksteel Ore appears at Coerthas Central Highlands between 1am and 4am Eorzea Time using Truth of Mountains, and Mythrite Ore is in Coerthas Western Highlands if you have a perception of at least 321.
|Levels 55 to 60
|We get two quests for these levels: The Same Vein and Digging Deeper. You track down Titanium Ore for The Same Vein in the Dravanian Forelands, using Luck of the Mountaineer. We then need to find Hardsilver Ore in the Dravanian Hinterlands. In between these quests, farm Cloud Mica in the Churning Mists.
|Levels 60 to 65
|We’re given a few more quests for these levels. We have The Hole Truth, Gift of the Gob, and Thick Skin. The resources we’re tracking down are Adamantite Ore and Beggar’s Mythril Ore, which spawn in Azys Lla at 12pm Eorzea Time and The Fringes. After completing these quests, focus on Crescent Spring Water in Yanxia.
|Levels 65 to 70
|These are the final major quest stories we’re given for Miner. We get Pedal to the Metal, Where the Money Takes You, and A Miner Success. The resources we need to track down are Feather Iron Ore in The Ruby Sea, Serpentine in Yaxnia, and then Pummelite in The Peaks from 8am/pm to 10am/pm at coordinates (X:26.4, Y:12.9).
|Levels 70 to 75
|For these levels, it’s about farming, and completing Crystarium Deliveries. Unfortunately, you cannot do these if you already completed them on this character as a Botanist. If you haven’t, focus on grabbing these from Qeshi-Rae at coordinates (X:11.1, Y:8.2). You get On the Trail of a Myth, Shedding Light on the Myth, and The Myth Takes Form. The primary resources you want to farm is Animal Trace in Ahm Araeng and Truegold Ore in Il Mheg.
|Levels 75 to 80
|For these levels, focus on farming Bluespirit Ore and Underground Spring Water in Lakeland.
|Levels 80 to 90
|We follow the same process as levels 70 to 80, where you can focus on the delivery quests, Studium Deliveries. There are several more for the Endwalker expansion: Cultured Pursuits, Cooking Up a Culture, The Culture of Ceruleum, The Culture of Carrots, Hinageshi in Hingashi, The Culture of the Past, and The Culture of Love. You also want to grab Old Sharlayan Levequests, and complete other Collectables you can grab from completing the Inscrutable Tastes and Go West, Craftsman quests.