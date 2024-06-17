How to level up Miner in Final Fantasy XIV

The Mining profession is one of the few Disciplines of the Land Jobs you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. Here, you can track down unique resources for other Final Fantasy XIV players, gathering them up as you adventure throughout the many regions of Eorzea.

How you go about leveling up Miner can be complicated. You don’t receive a set path. A handful of quests guide you, though, but they scatter you throughout the game. These quests are small, and many require a few hours of grinding until you have enough experience points for the next one. It’s easy to feel lost in Final Fantasy XIV, and we want to streamline the process for you to make becoming a level 90 Miner much easier.

How to unlock Miner in Final Fantasy XIV

Make your way to Ul’dah – Steps of Thal to find the Miner Guild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Miner Job by speaking with the Miner Guild Receptionist in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal. You can do this after your character’s primary Discipline of War or Magic has reached level 10. The Guild Receptionist, Linette, can speak with you and teach your character the Miner profession. Now, you can equip Miner equipment to improve your character’s Gathering and Perception skills, allowing you to track down raw minerals while exploring Eorzea. Now comes the real challenge: leveling from one to 90 in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get Miner level 90 in Final Fantasy XIV

The way leveling up Miner works in Final Fantasy XIV is by grinding out, gathering up resources you can find while playing, and accepting quests to earn a decent amount of experience points. Here’s a full breakdown of the resources you should use to level up, the quests you should grab while playing as the Miner, and where to go in Final Fantasy XIV.

