With Patch 6.3 came a bunch of new things for Final Fantasy XIV, and one of those things is driving up the cost for materials in the game. New crafting recipes were added to the game, which as per usual, has made the market board quite volatile with the price of materials.

Vanadinite is one of the resources players need to craft the new Indagator gear as well as tools for Disciples of the Hand and Land. The material is used for other purposes, such as minions and housing items, but these two things are why the cost is so high right now.

Players will need quite a bit of Vanadinite to craft into Ilmenite Ingots, which are used to make new crafting gear. The item isn’t particularly hard to get, but getting the volume required for crafting the desired pieces isn’t as easy as farming mining nodes.

Players who need a lot of Vanadinite will either need to grind a lot of content that gives Tomes of Astronomy, or they’ll need to suck up the high prices on the Market Board. The prices will vary wildly depending on how many people are selling the resource, but the prices are fluctuating quickly because of the demand.

How to get Vanadinite in Final Fantasy XIV

The only way to get Vanadinite in Final Fantasy XIV besides buying it off of the Market Board is to buy it with Tomes of Astronomy. It costs 20 tomes per Vanadinite, and since the tomes have a cap, there is also a cap on how many players can buy at once.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Those looking for the material can find it in Radz-at-Han at X:10.8 Y:10.3. The vendor that sells it is the Tomestone Exchange vendor named Cihanti. The material is under Tomestones of Astronomy (Other). Once you’ve run out of tomes, you’ll either need to farm content for more tomes, which may take a while, or make use of the Market Board.