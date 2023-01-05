How to get the Final Fantasy XIV Modern Aesthetics – Practical Ponytails hairstyle

As with most MMOs, getting all of the fashion options is typically what takes over the end-game grind—and Final Fantasy XIV is no different. There are a plethora of hairstyles, armor pieces, accessories, mounts, and minions players can gather once they’re finished with the story.

One of the hairstyles that has been quite popular since its release is the Modern Aesthetics – Practical Ponytails hairstyle. This simple hairstyle has been popular for how versatile it is and how it shapes the face from the front. There are bangs on both sides of the face that sweep off to the side, which is a feature not many other ponytails have in the game.

How to get the Practical Ponytails hairstyle in FFXIV

Screengrab via Square Enix

It’s not too hard to get the Practical Ponytails hairstyle, but it will take some prep work if you haven’t done your Island Sanctuary dailies. Those who haven’t unlocked them at all will need to put quite some time into the feature before they can unlock it.

The Modern Aesthetics – Practical Ponytails consumable is purchased from the Island Sanctuary vendor for 6,000 seafarer’s cowries. Players will need to make sure that their Island Sanctuary workshops are up and running as efficiently as possible so that the seafarer’s cowries keep coming in at a rapid pace.

It will take some time to rack up that many cowries, especially since there are so many other tempting things in the Island Sanctuary shop that players might want, such as another ponytail hairstyle called Tall Tails, mounts, bardings, and orchestrion rolls. The cost for all of these items will add up fast, so players will want to make sure that they’ve got their workshops set up for the week to get everything they want.

It’s also worth keeping up with the workshop after you’ve got everything from the shop since Final Fantasy XIV developers said that the side content will be getting regular updates with more things to do and more things added to the shop.