Category:
Final Fantasy

How to get Great Malboro Tendrils in FF7 Rebirth

Brush your teeth, bud.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 10:54 am
Cloud fighting against Malboro in FF7R
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth includes a magnificent Transmutation system that combines alchemy, blacksmithing, and crafting in a single, tidy menu.

Recommended Videos

Using the Transmutation menu in FF7 Rebirth, you can craft weapons, accessories, potions, and quest-related items. As wonderful as this may seem, it’s not some magical genie that can just whip up items from nothingness. You must source the required materials to craft all those goodies. In the case of the Legendary bait, you need a Great Malboro Tendril, an item you can only snatch after defeating the Great Malboro in FF7R.

FF7 Rebirth: Great Malboro Tendril location

Malboro location in FF7R's Gongaga map
Great Malboro has got its arena. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Great Malboro Tendril in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, complete the Sultan of Stench combat assignment challenge in Gongaga.

This World Intel instance is unlocked after completing four of all six Expedition Intel Lifesprings in the Gongaga region. If you need to reach this area quickly, use the Chocobo Stop northeast of it.

In the Sultan of the Stench combat assignment, you face off against Great Malboro, a level 70 fiend. If you manage to beat it, it drops the Great Malboro Tendril for you to craft the Legendary bait and complete the Trouble in Paradise side quest.

How to beat Great Malboro in FF7 Rebirth

Cloud fighting against Malboro in FF7R
Backstab it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Malboro weaknesses and loadout

Malboro is weak to Ice and resistant to all morphable items like Deprotect and Sleep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. To have the upper hand in this battle, equip your highest-level Ice Materia on as many party members as you can to inflict Blizzard.

Malboro tends to inflict negative status ailments on you and your allies with its Breath attack, so equip your healer with Cleansing Materia to cast Esuna when necessary. Ideally, equip a Star Pendant on at least one party member to have Poison immunity.

The best team for the Great Malboro boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Cloud, Yuffie, and Aerith. Cloud and Yuffie focus on dealing Ice-aspected damage, while Aerith’s sole focus is to heal and cleanse negative status ailments.

Strategy

Exploit Great Malboro’s weakness to Ice with your offensive-focused characters while your support character spends their ATB gauge in healing and cleansing as necessary. To avoid damage, focus on destroying the Great Malboro’s mouth, which cripples its Breath attack, and stick to dealing damage from its back so you’re completely out of reach.

When its HP bar is almost depleted, Great Malboro casts Fetid Haze, a move that drains everyone’s HP rapidly. To avoid death, save your damage dealers’ ATB charges for this point of the fight to quickly deal Ice damage and either stagger it or take it down for good.

Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?